Washington Street names honor roll for 3rd nine weeks

Washington Street Elementary recently named its honor roll for the third nine weeks.

A Honor Roll

• Third Grade — Madeline Brigman, Geovani Crump, Chelsia Coleman, Harper Denson, Antonio Ellerbe, TyNasia Jones, Nyla Pineda, Nasiah Rorie, Keyasia Short, Christian Smith, Caleb Smith, Yanirah Smith, Delilah Swinney, Peyton Wallace and Avery Watson.

• Fourth Grade — Liam Ellis, Christian Gardner, Gracie Miller and Tristin Stanback.

• Fifth Grade — Andre Benjamin, Johiah Cameron, Nolan Dawkins, Allen Franco, Audrey Graves, Landen Hoffman, Sara Killough, Makayla Miles, Isiah Morgan, Jinnawat Muangkot (Mackey), Charles Munn, Zenna Murphy, Landon Ray, Caroline Robbins, Elliot Samuel, Josiah Swiney, Roger Taylor, Cullen Terrell and Cameron Veach.

A/B Honor Roll

• Third Grade — Raceem Campbell, Jared Capel, Prince Cook, Sapreya Covington, Jeffrey Diffenbach, Zachary Eddins, Elena Johnson, Julia Mills, Cole Murphy, Karson Newton, Heny Patel, Cooper Perkins, Marquise Ratliff, Jamere Robinson, Riley Sale and Robert Thompson.

• Fourth Grade — Kaylee Aleman, Lucas Benton, Ryan Ferguson, Noah Goodman, Kason Jurczyk, Nathaniel Lampley, Cayden McEachin and Anna Vo.

• Fifth Grade — Kenya Bostick, Josiah Dockery, Joziah Everett, Kerick Hairston, Aileen Hernandez, Russell Hunt, Carmiya JohnsonWhite, Caleb Swinney, Marcus Tillman, Jr., Ashlee Verde, Aniyah Watkins, Talley Webb and Zaryah Williams.