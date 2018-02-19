Morman to speak at Black History program

ROCKINGHAM — Cancer survivor and business owner Daniel Morman is scheduled to be the guest speaker for Philadelphia United Methodist Church’s Black History program this coming weekend.

Morman is the youngest of nine children born to Ernest and Vivian Morman of the Little Philadelphia Community in Rockingham.

While pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice, which he obtained in 2001, Morman began working in the fields of behavioral health and human services.

A husband and father, Morman has endured a lot during his journey, including battling cancer at the age of 37.

Morman’s passion is helping others, and he is “grateful that God has kept him here to fulfill an even greater purpose,” according to his biography for the event.

The program will be Sunday, Feb. 25 during 11 a.m. services.

http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_danielmorman.jpg