Authorities announce 5th suspect in Lumberton bank robbery after 3rd arrested; 4th still at large

LUMBERTON — A third man believed to be involved in a bank robbery and subsequent police chase last week is now in custody — as well as a previously unreported fifth suspect — leaving one more suspect at large.

While the search continues for 26-year-old Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, authorities have upgraded his charges to 10 counts of attempted murder, Eric Hackney, investigator for the district attorney told the Robesonian on Monday.

Robinson is accused of shooting at nine officers of the Lumberton Police Department and a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy following the Jan. 23 robbery at a branch of PNC Bank, according to Hackney.

Other charges include: five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, the Robesonian reports.

The fifth suspect has yet to be named, but the Robesonian reports he is being held in an undisclosed jail under a federal warrant somewhere in the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Don Connelly, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman.

Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Whiteville, was arrested Sunday and faces a total of 11 charges — including multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping and a single count of possession of a firearm by a felon — according to records with the Robeson County Detention Center, where he remained Monday evening under a $1.4 million secured bond.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of Whiteville, was taken into custody on Thursday. The Robesonian reports Young was initially detained Wednesday morning but released because of lack of probable cause for arrest.

Online records with the North Carolina Court System show Young is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer or police officer with a firearm.

The first suspect caught was 29-year-old Jermaine Ross Vaughn. He is facing the same charges, in addition to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Of the four named suspects, only Young has no prior convictions in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Robinson was most recently convicted in 2013 of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Records show he spent nearly 15 months behind bars.

Earlier that year, he was convicted of misdemeanor larceny.

He was first convicted of common law robbery in 2008, landing him in prison for nearly seven months in 2010 after his probation was revoked.

In 2011, he was convicted of being an accessory after the fact, for which he spent 3 months in lockup.

Records show Pridgen as a probation absconder.

He was released from prison in mid-August after serving 10 months on a split sentence stemming from a 2016 Columbus County conviction on two felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to state records.

In 2011, Pridgen was convicted on misdemeanor charges of larceny, breaking and entering and resisting an officer.

Vaughn was convicted in 2014 on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon (including conspiracy) in Robeson County, records show. He served just over 13 months behind bars and was on parole for another year.

In 2011, he was convicted of speeding and driving with a revoked license.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guility in a court of law.

