Hamlet Police accuse man of selling pot; investigate counterfeit cash cases

HAMLET — An undercover investigation led police to arrest a man they said was selling marijuana.

Officers executed a search warrant around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Rosemont Avenue home of Nijamel Jaque Goodwin, according to Detective Capt. Randy Dover.

Investigators seized 39.5 grams (1.39 ounces) of marijuana, baggies and cigars, Dover said.

Goodwin, 23, is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

He was given a $7,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 1.

Online records show Goodwin has no other pending charges or prior convictions in North Carolina.

MORE FUNNY MONEY

The “funny money” scam artist has struck again, this time buying two iPhones worth $500 from a Pinehurst man who met him at Hardee’s, Dover told the Daily Journal on Jan. 12.

The Jan. 10 incident was similar to one that occurred the previous weekend, when a South Carolina woman exchanged what she said was a diamond-and-gold ring for what she thought was $1,700 in cash. The cash turned out to be cinematic money — the kind of bills rap stars use in their videos because it looks so real.

That’s not the only counterfeit cash circulating around town.

Investigators say a fake $100 bill was passed at Burger King on Jan. 16 — the same day police in Rockingham charged two men, 20-year-old Tobias Christopher Moore and 20-year-old Demitrius Bernard Hamilton, following a counterfeit call at Food Lion.

Dover said Thursday that it was unclear if the two cases were related, adding detectives are waiting to view video and the case is still under investigation.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

