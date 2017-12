ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Annette Benton Carr, 96, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Colonial Chapel of Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 at the funeral home prior to the service.

