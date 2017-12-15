Stimulation helps creative potential

This Tuesday, the Christmas art event was on display at Cole Auditorium. Art made by high school students and the band and choir concert were presented to proud parents and educators. The daily lives of students in the art department can not be better understood than to come to such an event. The work that is put into making a single painting and sound is best presented at such a time.

Though such events tend not to attract the attention of others, I believe that missing such events every once in a while is a missed opportunity. The supporting of artistic showcases would help to promote our community. The lack of events and opportunities to exit the house are lacking in our society today.

We spend most of our time focused on furthering ourselves but all the rest of the time we are horribly bored. I do not think that we are stimulating ourselves. Without this necessary stimulation, we aren’t able to reach our full potential — our potential to be creative and to bring something to the world. Not only would it inspire new ideas but it would calm the stressful situations we experience. Though it may just be a high school performance, it does mean quite a bit to the relations we experience with ourselves.

The Christmas concert connects people of musical backgrounds, artistic ability and our community. The child in the front row who will learn how to sing and play music, the retired teacher who is able to remember and reflect, the proud parent and the people who, up until that moment, would never have gone or claimed the Richmond Senior High School art department.

Annie Blakeley is a student at Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy, is a band and chorus student and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hamlet.

http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Blakely.jpg