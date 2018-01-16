Alleged Snapchat threat puts Richmond Senior High School on ‘heightened alert’

ROCKINGHAM — Officials at Richmond Senior High School requested additional security Tuesday in response to a student’s post on social media allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.

“We are aware that there has been some chatter on social media about concerns of a spillover from events that occurred in the community over the weekend,” Superintendent Cindy Goodman said Tuesday morning. “Like always, Sheriff (James) Clemmons has been extremely supportive in providing additional security at the high school, and according to Mr. Butler, the principal, the atmosphere is calm and students are in class.”

Briana Goins, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, said in an email that high school administrators have been on “heightened alert” after a report of an “incident” that occurred Saturday evening.

“Parents of students who were named specifically in any of the posts were contacted and asked to keep their students home until the situation could be further investigated,” Goins said. “All were extremely cooperative and complied with the request. The sheriff’s department is continuing to work closely with the school to follow up on comments and threats (on social media), and determine next steps.”

Clemmons said deputies are looking for the individual who allegedly made the threats and others implicated in the posts.

A parent posted a screenshot of a series of Snapchat posts in which a user wrote “… better bring the tool to school cause I’m on sight …” The use of the word “tool” allegedly refers to a gun and “I’m on sight” means “I’m going to shoot on sight.” Another user captured that post, writing “so this week should be real interesting.” A third user took a screenshot of that screenshot with the caption, “… warn me ahead of time cause I have a whole child to raise not trying to lose my life …”

By late Tuesday afternoon, Clemmons said no arrests had been made in connection to the threat and that there were no incidents at the school.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

Screenshot A social media post that appears to include a threat of bringing a gun to school made its rounds among Richmond Senior High School parents Monday night and Tuesday morning. Several inappropriate words have been blurred out. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snapchatthreat.jpg Screenshot A social media post that appears to include a threat of bringing a gun to school made its rounds among Richmond Senior High School parents Monday night and Tuesday morning. Several inappropriate words have been blurred out.