Snow closes 2 roads in Richmond County

ROCKINGAM — Snowy weather has caused two roads to close in Richmond County.

According Emergency Services Director Donna Wright, Battley Dairy Road has been temporarily closed to change out a power pole.

Wright also said U.S. 1 has been closed from Mizpah Road to the South Carolina State line due to stalled tractor-trailers blocking the road.

There have also been reports of slow or stalled traffic on U.S. 74 near Laurel Hill and U.S. 1 in Aberdeen.

“Do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary,” Wright said via text message Thursday night. “The roads are not in the best shape and will be like that for several hours.”

Earlier in the evening, a resident said there were three wrecks in front of her house on Mill Road, near Chalk Road.

Most drivers on East Broad Avenue in Rockingham had slowed to about 20 miles per hour after sunset.

Richmond County Schools released students at 1 p.m., ahead of the snow, on Wednesday and announced classes were cancelled for Thursday.

Richmond County government will be operating on a two-hour delay.

Snow started falling in Richmond County around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. By 9 p.m., Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry said his town had received 3 inches of snow, adding the roads were “slick as glass.”

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until after noon on Thursday, but will only remain above freezing for a few hours before dipping again.

Wright also encourages Richmond County residents to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly “to make sure they’re OK.”

Duke Energy was only reporting a single outage in the county, south of Hamlet, with an estimated restoration time of 9 p.m. Pee Dee Electric had no reported outages.

http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180103_175024201813211729725.jpg