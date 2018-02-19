Temple Christian girls win CCAA tournament championship

— LORIS, S.C. — The stat-sheet-stuffing Smith sisters helped Temple Christian bring home its fourth conference tournament championship in the last five years with some dominant performances over the weekend.

Mary, Rachel and Anna Smith each finished with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in both of the Lady Tigers’ wins over Antioch Christian Academy (58-41) and Scotland Christian Academy (68-46) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The eldest, Mary, scored 16 points and grabbed 12 boards in the semifinal matchup and then added 18 more rebounds to go along with another 16-point effort against Scotland — the final game of her high school career. Also playing in her last game was senior forward Lydia Bond, who scorched the net for 14 points and brought down a team-high 19 rebounds.

Rachel, a junior, had back-to-back triple-doubles during the Lady Tigers’ tournament run. She ended the Antioch game with 15 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists and followed that up with 13 points, 12 rebound and 10 assists on Saturday.

The youngest, Anna, capped her freshman season with a 17-point, 11-rebound performance in the championship game. In the semis on Friday, though, Anna racked up a triple-double thanks to an aggressive effort on defense (13 pts, 10 rebs, 10 stls).

Head coach Broderick Hair said that Temple had its “best game of the year” in the title matchup, as it shot 63 percent from the floor, 77 percent from the free-throw line and only had eight turnovers for the game. It also held Scotland’s two leading scorers to only 11 points through the first three quarters.

“Our defense was outstanding,” he said.

The Smith sisters were all voted all-conference after leading the Lady Tigers to an 19-0 overall record, their fifth straight CCAA regular season title and their fourth CCAA tournament title in five years.

For the Temple boys, their season ended last Thursday with a 69-55 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the first round of the conference tournament. They played without second leading scorer Hayden Heavner, sophomore guard, due to illness and struggled to overcome the “inexperience of the bench.”

Junior center Josh Greene notched 13 points and corralled 11 rebounds to lead the way. Eighth-grader Malik Green also finished with 13 points, while junior forward Dylon Goodwin also posted a double-double (12 pts, 10 rebs).

Greene was the lone Tiger to be selected to the All-CCAA squad, as he was the conference’s leading scorer at 19.9 points per game and its leading rebounder at 14.5 rebounds per game.

