Series of 8 races will determine Rockingham Dragway champions

ROCKINGHAM — The 25 racers Rockingham Dragway will send to the 2018 NHRA Southeast Division Summit ET Finals will be determined in a series of eight races, beginning with the track’s annual Racers Appreciation event on March 17-18.

In addition to Top Eliminator, Footbrake and Jr. Dragster, The Rock team will include representatives from a newly-added Motorcycle class. The eight events that decide who will race for Team Rock at the ET Finals (Oct. 5-7) will also determine track champions in the four previously-mentioned categories.

Defending champions are Eagle Springs’ Barry Nall in Top Eliminator, Delco’s Mark Soles in Footbrake and co-champions Kaylee Creech and Kimberly Ann Messer in Jr. Dragster.

“It’s going to be an exciting bracket season,” said Dragway owner Steve Earwood. “We’ve added some incentives to make it even better, including a $50 credit for the purchase of VP Racing Fuel to every racer who signs up to run for points this year. That’s $50 in free fuel to everyone who runs for the track championship.

“We’re able to make this great offer to our bracket racers courtesy of our VP Racing Fuel distributor, the Bobby Taylor Oil Company and VP Racing Fuels,” he added.

Racers competing for the track championship also are entitled to other benefits like discounted tickets to feature events. Furthermore, the track will assist with team members’ travel expenses to and from the ET Finals.

The participant fee is $50 in Top Eliminator and Footbrake, and $25 in Jr. Dragster and Motorcycle.

Races 1 and 2 will be contested with the upcoming Racers Appreciation event, race 3 will be run in conjunction with a Pro Mod and jet-car feature (May 12), and races 4-5-6 will be run in conjunction with the Big John Memorial Weekend event (May 25-27). The final two races will be run in conjunction with the Hoosier Tires Carolina Coalition event (Sept. 8-9).

Daily Journal file photo Eagle Spring’s Barry Nall, the defending track champion in the Top Eliminator class, will be defending his title throughout a series of eight races at Rockingham Dragway this season. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nall.jpg Daily Journal file photo Eagle Spring’s Barry Nall, the defending track champion in the Top Eliminator class, will be defending his title throughout a series of eight races at Rockingham Dragway this season.

Earwood: It’s going to be an exciting bracket season