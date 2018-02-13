Athlete of the Week (Feb. 5-10): Keionna Love

Keionna Love has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Feb. 5.

Love is a sophomore guard the Richmond girls basketball team who averaged 16.5 points in two games last week. She hit six three-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points at Seventy-First on Tuesday and then poured in 13 points against conference rival Scotland on Friday.

“I was just trying to contribute to the team and produce (points),” Love said.

Love has been a spark plug off the bench for the Lady Raiders, as her scoring abilities gives the team a different look whenever she’s on the court. Opposing defenses are forced to step out a bit further due to Love’s shooting range.

She has reached double figures in five games since the new year has began, leading the team in scoring all five times.

“Make good passes, take good shots and try to win,” she said of her efforts off the bench. “I’ve just been trying to step up and be a leader on the team (in my second year).”

Love and the Lady Raiders, who grabbed the No. 6 seed in the conference’s final standings, will face No. 2 Lumberton in the semifinal round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament. They upset No. 3 Jack Britt in the first round.

“I’m hoping my shot is on and that we get the win so we can move on to the tournament championship,” Love added.

Below are Love’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete and/or team? Why?

A: My favorite team is the Golden State Warriors and my favorite athlete is Kevin Durant. I just like the way that he shoots and he’s just an all-around basketball player.

Q: Who’s your favorite actor or what’s your favorite movie? Why?

A: I like cartoons, so the Lion King. That’s my favorite movie.

Q: If you could spend the day with anyone, who would it be? Why?

A: Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry, just to see what kind of drills they do to be able to shoot so well.