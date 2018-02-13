Sports Briefs: Three Lady Tigers named JV All-CCAA

3 named JV All-CCAA

LORIS, S.C. — Anna Richmond, Anna Smith and Abbey Webb were named all-conference after helping the Temple Christian girls junior varsity basketball team wrap its season with a CCCA tournament championship.

Smith paced Temple — which played “lock-down defense” — with 12 points and eight steals in the team’s 24-8 victory over Liberty Christian Academy in the title game on Saturday. Richmond added six points and five rebounds in the win.

On Friday, in the semifinals, the Lady Tigers escaped Antioch Christian Academy by a score of 28-27 after their opponent missed three shots in the last 11 seconds. Smith poured in 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Raven Spencer scored six points to go along with her 13 boards.

Temple JV finished the season with an 11-0 overall record, 10 of those wins coming in conference play.

Johnson finishes 13th

WINSTON-SALEM — Richmond’s Crystal Johnson placed 13th overall in the shot put at the NCHSAA 4A Indoor Track and Field State Championships, which took place at the JDL Fast Track, on Saturday.

The junior was the only Lady Raider from the indoor team to compete on the big stage, as she punched her ticket at the third meet of the season at Eastern Alamance back in early December. She finished first in that meet.

Two of Johnson’s teammates, Monasia Kearns and Kibreanna Stewart, just missed out on joining the state qualifier in Winston-Salem. Kearns was one second from running a qualifying time in the 55-meter, while Stewart was just two inches away in the high jump.

Baseball sign-ups open

HAMLET — Registration for Hamlet’s recreation baseball league began Monday, Feb. 5 and will run until Friday, Mar. 9. Those interested can sign up at Hamlet City Hall, 201 Main Street, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

There are two leagues, each having two age groups, and there’s a $40 fee per child.

The Pitching Machine League will be for those ages 5-6 and 7-8, while the Cal Ripken League will be reserved for 9-10 and 11-12. Children must be the required age before April 30, 2018.

The late-registration period begins Monday, Mar. 12 and ends Friday, Mar. 16., with the price increasing to $55 during that time.