Raiders’ losing streaks continue with losses at 71st

FAYETTEVILLE — After keeping things relatively close throughout the first 24 minutes of play, the Richmond boys basketball team quickly fell apart in the final eight.

The Raiders, who were facing a 12-point deficit at the end of the third quarter, didn’t have enough energy to stage a comeback in the final stanza and eventually fell 69-46 at Seventy-First on Tuesday — making it the third time this season they’ve lost at least four games in a row.

Both teams spent a lot of time at the free-throw line in their second meeting.

Richmond (7-16, 2-11 SAC) racked up 15 points from the charity stripe, where senior guard Da’Shaun Wallace scored 11 of his team-high 17 points. Seventy-First (13-9, 7-6 SAC) finished with 20 points from the line, led by junior forward Jaden Scriven’s eight made freebies.

James Kamara helped the Falcons open the game in exciting fashion with a one-handed slam over Jarvis Tillman in the opening minutes. The home team used the crowd’s energy to take an 11-4 lead after the first period.

The Raiders had a number of good looks at the basket, and grabbed more than enough offensive rebounds following a miss, but they couldn’t get the ball to go through the net in the second quarter. Layups from Wallace and senior forward Malik Flowers were the only two field goals made in that time frame.

Seventy-First — after matching Richmond’s 13 points in the third quarter — exploded for 27 points in the final stanza in order to put the game out of reach. Darius Bryant and Brion McLaurin each netted six points in the fourth quarter to lead the charge.

As for the game’s leading scorer, that title went to Wallace and his 17-point performance. Flowers was the only other Raider to reach double figures (10). The Falcons had three players end with double digits: McLaurin (13), Bryant (10), Scriven (10).

LADY RAIDERS MAKE IT RAIN IN ROAD LOSS

FAYETTEVILLE — Although the Lady Raiders made more three-pointers than Seventy-First on Tuesday, it wasn’t enough to snap their now six-game losing skid.

Richmond (5-13, 3-10 SAC) finished the conference matchup with nine makes from beyond the arc, thanks in large part to sophomore guard Keionna Love, opposed to the one made by the home team. It didn’t hold the advantage in overall points, however, and dropped a 55-47 decision on the road.

Love, a sophomore guard, knocked down six three-pointers on her way to a game-high and season-high 20 points. She, along with senior Lexyonna Ingram and sophomore Hailey Miller, were at the forefront of the Lady Raiders’ late-game push that fell short in the fourth quarter.

Seventy-First (15-8, 9-5 SACf) found itself trailing after an early Richmond run but was able to tie the game 10-10 heading into the second period. It officially took the lead on a floater from Amira Coles with 1:14 left until halftime and built on that going forward — holding a 40-29 advantage after three quarters of play.

The game seemed to be getting out of reach for the Lady Raiders but Miller kicked the final stanza off with a three-pointer from the right wing, and there was a shift in momentum. Love made a three of her own, Ingram scored two straight and Richmond only trailed by two points, 41-39, in a blink of an eye.

A 6-0 run helped the Lady Falcons separate themselves a bit in the following minutes, but Love wasn’t done shooting. The sophomore sniper hit back-to-back threes to, once again, to make it a one-possession game with just over a minute left.

Seventy-First’s Gloria Smith — who led the home team with 14 points — answered Love’s make with a layup, Richmond was called for a charge on offense and then an intentional foul on defense. Nyielah Nick connected on both free throws in order seal the win for the Lady Falcons.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s senior guard Da’Shaun Wallace (24) drives through the lane during Tuesday’s conference game at Seventy-First, where her netted a game-high 17 points in a 69-46 loss. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_2929-2-2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s senior guard Da’Shaun Wallace (24) drives through the lane during Tuesday’s conference game at Seventy-First, where her netted a game-high 17 points in a 69-46 loss. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Sophmore guard Keionna Love (33) goes up for a shot over Seventy-First’s Taylar Allen in the final minutes of Tuesday’s game. Love notched a game-high 20 points behind a total of six made three-pointers. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_2869-2-2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Sophmore guard Keionna Love (33) goes up for a shot over Seventy-First’s Taylar Allen in the final minutes of Tuesday’s game. Love notched a game-high 20 points behind a total of six made three-pointers.