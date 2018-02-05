Richmond indoor track wraps season at Cuthbertson

WAXHAW — Though his team had to battle through the cold weather, head coach Reggie Miller said the Lady Raiders “still competed at a high level” in their regular-season finale meet at Cuthbertson High this past Saturday.

The Richmond girls indoor track team finished 10th out of 25 teams at the Charlotte City Championship.

Crystal Johnson, the team’s only state qualifier, recorded the team’s highest individual finish on the day with a third-place finish in the shot put. She will be competing next Saturday, Feb. 10, at the state championship meet at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Sophomore Kibreanna Stewart finished eighth in the high jump while Monasia Kearns, also a sophomore, came in ninth place in the 55-meter run. As for group events, the 4×400 relay team came in fourth place, the 4×800 team finished fifth and the 4×200 relay squad placed eighth.

“Overall we had a great season, even though the weather was cold throughout the season. We want to carry the same momentum for outdoor track like we had for indoor track,” Miller said. “We have a great group of girls that understood that the will to win is the will to prepare — and they did just that.”

Richmond’s outdoor tryouts begin Friday, Feb. 16, and will run through Tuesday, Feb. 20.

