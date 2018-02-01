Local Roundup: Lady Rockets survive week

Lady Rockets survive week

ROCKINGHAM — Its first two games weren’t as high scoring as usual, but the Rockingham Middle School girls basketball team escaped another week without a loss — doing what it needed to do to take down Spring Hill, Hamlet and Carver.

Although the Lady Rockets barely made it over the 20-point hump Monday night, it was just enough to grab a 23-19 victory over Spring Hill and keep their streak alive. Kyla Sampson led with eight points, Allyiah Swiney chipped in six, Daniah McDonald had four points, Keyoni Nichols and C’Nedra Hinson each scored two and Mariah Waddell added one.

On Tuesday, Swiney and Sampson were once again the top scorers in a low-scoring affair. Swiney, this time, added eight and Sampson notched five — as did Nichols — in a 22-16 win at Hamlet. The only other players to score were McDonald and Waddell, both contributing two points each.

Rockingham got back to its old ways on Wednesday, however, scoring the ball at a high clip in a 43-15 rout of Carver.

Both Swiney and Sampson finished with double digits — Swiney with a team-high 12 points, while Sampson put up 10 points of her own. Nichols was third with six points, Waddell finished with four and Joy Styles netted three points. McDonald (2), Hinson (2), Edriana Davis (2), Jasmine Jennings (1) and Layla Morman (1) also etched their names into the scorebook.

The Lady Rockets will hit the road next Wednesday, Feb. 7, to face Anson.

Robinson, McBride not enough

ELLERBE — Although both Ellerbe Middle School basketball teams saw at least one player reach double figures, neither squad was able to come away with a victory over Spring Hill on Wednesday.

The Lady Wildcats (3-5) got 13 points from Raven Robinson — who was the team’s leading scorer in all three of its games last week — in a close 24-21 defeat at home. Bri Garrison added six points.

Ellerbe’s boys (1-8) couldn’t find their rhythm in a 51-23 loss despite Emoni McBride pouring in 11 points. McBride also finished with 11 last week versus Rockingham, which made him responsible for more than half of the team’s scoring total. His combined 14 points in the other two games last week led the boys as well.

Both Wildcats teams wrapped up the regular season at Anson on Thursday.