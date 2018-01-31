Lady Tigers in good position after Tuesday’s win

ROCKINGHAM — With Tuesday night’s home win over its archrival, the Temple Christian girls basketball team put itself in position to clinch its second consecutive conference title and finish the season undefeated.

Things started a little shaky for the Temple, as it trailed by four points at the break, but it was able to battle back in the second half and escape with a 53-43 victory. Senior guard Mary Smith poured in 22 points to lead the way — the second time in as many games that she has eclipsed the 20-point mark.

Freshman guard Anna Smith netted 18 points, junior guard Rachel Smith scored eight and senior forward Lydia Bond added five.

The Lady Tigers (16-0, 11-0 CCAA) now have three game left in the regular season against Mintz Christian (Fri, Feb. 2), Grace Christian (Tues, Feb. 6) and Shining Light Baptist (Fri, Feb. 9). They’ve already won games over Grace and Shining Light by a combined 60 points.

In the boys’ game, four Temple players reached double figures but it still wasn’t enough to take down a much more experience Scotland Christian team. Sophomore guard Hayden Heavner ended with 26 points in a 104-74 defeat at home.

Seventh-grader Trey Smith came off the bench for the Tigers (5-9, 4-7 CCAA) to score a second-best 17 points, while both junior big men Dylon Goodwin and Josh Greene posted double-doubles in the loss. Goodwin scored 11 points to go along with his 14 rebounds and Greene muscled his way to 15 points and 10 caroms.

The boys will also host Mintz Christian on Friday, which will be their first meeting with the Lions this season.

