Athlete of the Week (Jan. 22-27): Monasia Kearns

Monasia Kearns has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Jan. 22.

Kearns in a sophomore for the Richmond girls indoor track team who finished first in the 55-meter dash and helped the Lady Raiders’ place fourth at the South View Polar Bear meet, held at Reid Ross High School, this past Saturday.

It was the first time in her high-school career that Kearns topped the 55-meter run, as her highest finish prior to Saturday’s meet was second place — at the same venue — in early December.

“In the beginning of the season I would be either second, third or fourth, so winning it made me feel like I’ve progressed a whole lot. Just to get the feeling of being first made me feel really good,” she said.

Kearns was also a member of the 4×200 relay team — with Maddisyn Diggs, Harmony Jones and Dymond McNeal — that recorded the fastest time in their respective race. The sophomore usually runs first leg but ran second leg this time around, and it worked out in the team’s favor.

“How I run will be a reflection of how my team runs,” Kearns said of the way she prepares for the relay.

At the end of last year’s outdoor track season, head coach Reggie Miller encouraged Kearns to try her hand at indoor track so that she can be faster and more prepared once spring time rolls around. Little did he know, though, that she would be “that much faster in indoor” during her first season.

Miller counts on Kearns to perform well in the 55-meter and the 4×200, but also has her competiting in the 300-meter run and the 4×400 relay. His goal is to her ready for the 100-meter dash when the outdoor season begins next month.

“She’s very important. She’s quiet, but she’s one who’s willing to learn and always asks me what she needs to do to get better,” Miller said. “She’s the type of athlete you know is going to go far…and what’s going to carry her far is her grades. She’s in the BETA club and she’s an A student.

“She’s just always willing to work,” he added.

Below are Kearns’ answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: If you could spend one day with anyone, who would it be? Why?

A: My dad because he passed away going on five years now. How I prepare myself to get ready for anything, I tell myself that I’m going to do my best for him.

Q: Who’s your biggest influence?

A: My mom because she’s a single parent and she makes things happen for me and my brother.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: I see myself being an OB-GYN, financially stable and helping my family and my community.