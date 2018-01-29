Kearns, Lady Raiders place 4th at Reid Ross

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lady Raider indoor track team placed fourth, in a 17-team meet, at Reid Ross on Saturday behind a couple of strong performances from Monasia Kearns.

Kearns posted the fastest time in the 55-meter dash and then — alongside Maddisyn Diggs, Harmony Jones and Dymond McNeal — helped the 4×200 relay team to a first-place finish. Diggs tied for second place in the 55-meter dash and came in fifth place in the 300-meter run.

Sophomore Kibreanna Stewart finished third in the high jump, Crystal Johnson placed fourth in the shot put and the 4×400 relay team came in fourth place. Stewart topped the high-jump competition twice last month and Johnson has already qualified for states in the shot put.

Richmond’s final regular-season meet, the Charlotte City Championship, will take place at Cuthbertson High on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. The Lady Raiders will then prepare for states, which is scheduled for next weekend in Winston-Salem.

