Raiders down 71st, can’t get past Jack Britt in regular-season finale

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond wrestling team ended the regular season by splitting its two matches on Thursday, earning enough points for a 42-30 victory over Seventy-First but suffering a 54-21 loss to host Jack Britt.

Three consecutive wins by forfeit helped the Raiders get off to a great start against Seventy-First, and then sophomore Steven Morales was able to pin the Falcons’ Joshua Hargrove to put them ahead 24-0. Bryant Coles would follow that with a 9-4 decision loss, but Zachariah Hamilton and Marcus Hester won their respective matches by decision to add six more points to the Raiders’ lead.

Seventy-First would win the next five matches, however, thanks to three Richmond forfeits and a couple of wins by Andrew Chamberlin-Green and Sincere Bates. Chamberlin-Green grabbed a 6-5 over Richmond’s Austin Gallops in the 160-pound weight class and Bates pinned Evan Ingram at 182.

Skylar Standridge’s win by pin and Jeremy Ward’s forfeit victory gave the Raiders the points they needed to came out on top.

“I thought we wrestled pretty good tonight. We’ve been working on some new moves and the guys were really trying to execute,” head coach Earl Nicholson said. “We managed to win five matches on Jack Britt, which was the same as the other top teams in the conference.”

Those five wins were courtesy of Morales, Hamilton, Gallops, Standridge and Joey Nicholson — who won by forfeit in his 113-pound matchup.

Morales won by technical fall over Ryan Lock, Hamilton grabbed an 8-4 decision over Genesis Daily, Gallops earned his only win of the night with a 16-13 decision win over Ethan Downie and Standridge picked up a major decision win (16-6) at the expense of Corey Simmons.

“Our goal is to place in the top four at the conference tournament on Saturday,” Nicholson added.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference wrestling tournament will be held at Jack Britt on Saturday, Jan. 27.

