Local Roundup: Temple hoops split at Liberty

Temple hoops split at Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — The Temple Christian boys basketball team came up short at Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Hayden Heavner led the Tigers (3-7, 3-5 CCAA) with 23 points, going 5-10 from beyond the arc, but it was junior center Josh Greene who sent the game into overtime — knocking down his first three of the season as time expired.

Although it traded baskets with Liberty in the first overtime, Temple was unable to keep over the next five minutes and fell 70-66 in double overtime. Both Greene (17 pts, 15 rebs) and junior forward Dylon Goodwin (15 pts, 13 rebs) finished with a double-double.

On the girls’ side, the Smith sisters led the Lady Tigers (12-o 8-0 CCAA) to a 53-15 rout of Liberty in the varsity game.

Rachel Smith, junior, notched a team-high 14 points to go along with her six assists and five rebounds, senior Mary Smith scored 12 points and freshman Anna Smith chipped in 10 points.

Rockingham extends win streak

ROCKINGHAM — Head coach Teresa Mason and the Rockingham Middle School girls basketball team rolled through their two games this week, as they cruised to victories over Ellerbe and Sandy Grove on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Eighth-grader Allyiah Swiney netted a game-high 15 points to lead the Lady Rockets to a 40-25 victory at Ellerbe. Keyoni Nichols notched eight points, Mariah Waddell scored six points and Kenleigh Frye chipped in four. Both Daniah McDonald and Kyla Sampson added three points each.

The next day, Rockingham dominated both sides of the court in a 39-13 win over Sandy Grove. Swiney, again, was the top scorer — pouring in more points than the visiting team — with her game-high 14 points. Kyla Sampson (10 pts) was the only other Lady Rocket to reach double figures.

Other scorers were Nichols (6 pts), Frye (3), McDonald (2), Layla Morman (2) and Joy Styles (2).

Wildcats face stiff competition

ELLERBE — It was a challenging week for the Ellerbe Middle School boys and girls basketball teams, who combined to win one of the six games played between the two squads.

The Lady Wildcats (3-3) earned the lone win with a 26-20 victory at Sandy Grove on Tuesday, getting 14 points from Raven Robinson and four more from Nyla Stroman. They would fall to Rockingham 40-25 on Wednesday and then lose a close one, 25-21, to West Hoke on Thursday.

Robinson finished with nine points against Rockingham and then scored 12 points versus West Hoke, while Stroman posted six points in both games. Curtia Crump added six points Wednesday evening.

Ellerbe’s boys (1-5) dropped all three games of their games week despite a few team-leading scoring efforts from Emoni McBride, who totaled 25 points in the losses. McBride had eight points in the 56-20 loss at Sandy Grove, netted 11 in the 50-19 defeat versus Rockingham, and finished with six in the 54-20 loss to West Hoke.

Both Ellerbe teams will travel to Hamlet on Monday.