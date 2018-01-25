Richmond hoops swept at Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond boys basketball team is still searching for its first win of the new year.

Junior guard Rod Newton was the only player to reach double figures, notching 10 points on the night, and the Raiders dropped their fifth consecutive game in a low-scoring affair, 49-38, at Pinecrest on Thursday.

The last victory for Richmond (5-12, 1-7 SAC) came against Windsor Forest (Ga.) last month at the Holiday in the Pines Tournament, which was played at the same gym — James Moore Gymnasium — as Thursday’s contest.

Seven points from junior guard Bobby Terry helped the Raiders take a four-point lead at the end of the opening stanza, but that momentum didn’t carry over throughout the next 24 minutes.

Pinecrest (14-2, 5-3 SAC) took a two-point lead heading into halftime after junior forward Clayton Coe scored five straight. The home team went ahead by 10 points in the third quarter but Richmond came clawing back with an 8-0 run in the closing minutes.

Kaleb Douglas, senior guard, laid the ball up through contact and made the ensuing free throw to get things going. Newton jumped the passing lane and finished with a fastbreak layup of his own and then knocked down a three-pointer to cut the deficit to just two before the third quarter ended.

The Patriots extended their lead back to 10 pointsafter a Jamaan Bailey three in the final period, but had to hold off another Richmond run. Tyrell Almond, who finished with a game-high 15 points, would wrap the game up at the free-throw line.

LADY RAIDERS A LITTLE TOO LATE

SOUTHERN PINES — A late-game surge gave the Lady Raiders some hope with less than two minutes left but the effort was a little too late, and they dropped a 48-40 decision at Pinecrest on Thursday.

Richmond (5-8, 3-5 SAC) found itself on the wrong end on a 16-2 run to start the game, struggling to put the ball in the basket on offense and stop the Lady Patriots from scoring the ball on defense. At the end of the first quarter, it trailed 21-4.

A three-pointer from sophomore guard Keionna Love kicked things off in the second stanza and helped the Lady Raiders find their shooting touch. Over the next three quarters, they would outscore the home team 36-27.

Both teams went through a tough stretch out of halftime, but Pinecrest (14-1, 7-0 SAC) was able to break its scoring drought when junior guard Zykia Blue knocked down two free throws following a technical-foul call.

Richmond finally ended its drought thanks to junior forward Dannon Shepard’s offensive rebound and putback. Shepard had her best game of the season Thursday, adding two makes from beyond the arc to finish the night with eight points.

Sophomore Allexis Swiney, who led the team in scoring, brought the Lady Raiders within single digits with a three-pointer from the left corner and then a layup seconds later. Pinecrest would hold the ball, however, and then hit a couple of free throws to seal the deal.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Pinecrest’s Clayton Coe (14) goes up for a layup as Richmond’s Jarvis Tillman (43) turns around and tries to block the attempt. Coe’s seven points would help the Patriots earn a 49-38 win over the Raiders. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_hey.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Pinecrest’s Clayton Coe (14) goes up for a layup as Richmond’s Jarvis Tillman (43) turns around and tries to block the attempt. Coe’s seven points would help the Patriots earn a 49-38 win over the Raiders. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Dannon Shepard (20) follows through after shooting a three-pointer in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s conference game at Pinecrest. Shepard, a junior, finished with eight points in a 48-40 loss. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_shotw.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Dannon Shepard (20) follows through after shooting a three-pointer in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s conference game at Pinecrest. Shepard, a junior, finished with eight points in a 48-40 loss.

