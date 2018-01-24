The Rock receives National DRAGSTER Magazine award

ROCKINGHAM — On behalf of his staff and his racers, Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood accepted the Contributor of the Year award from National DRAGSTER magazine during the annual NHRA Southeast Division awards banquet in Jekyll Island, Ga.

Graham Light, NHRA Senior Vice President for Racing Operations, the California-based organization’s official emissary to the banquet, presented Earwood with a plaque recognizing the track’s stellar publicity effort in 2017.

“It’s always an honor. Just the acknowledgement of a job well done is sometimes the only thing you need to make it all seem worthwhile,” Earwood said. “National DRAGSTER is like ‘the bible’ of drag racing but it never has forgotten about the grassroots racer.

“Phil Burgess and the DRAGSTER staff still provide a forum for bracket racing and for that we all should say ‘thank you’ every chance we get,” he continued. “It’s one thing to cover the greats like John Force and Greg Anderson, but they don’t work any harder at their trade than some of the guys who show up at The Rock for our bracket races…and DRAGSTER gets that.”

The only problem with getting the award, Earwood believes, is “the pressure to do even better this season.”

He says that it’s a constant battle to get everyone’s cooperation, as he thinks the racers sometimes feel like they’re being punished when being asked for what they believe to be unnecessary information.

”The truth is, things like hometown, age and the make and model of your race car are all things we can use to better publicize the sport and the racers,” Earwood added.

