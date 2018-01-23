Rockingham, Ellerbe Middle earn double-digit wins

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Middle School girls basketball team earned another blowout victory on Monday.

Eighth-grader Allyiah Swiney scored 12 points, the only player to reach double figures, to lead the Lady Rockets to a 38-19 win over East Hoke on their home floor. Kyla Sampson chipped in a second-best seven points and Daniah McDonald finished third on the team with six points.

Other scorers during Monday’s win were Keyoni Nichols (5 pts), Mariah Waddell (5 pts) and Kenleigh Frye (3 pts).

Rockingham also had a balanced effort in its 38-11 win over Rohanen last Thursday, when Swiney, once again, poured in a game-high 12 points to lead the way. C’Nedra Hinson dropped six points while Sampson, Nichols and Joy Styles added four points each. McDonald scored three points, both Frye and Edriana Davis finished with two and C’Niya Hinson chipped in one.

Also grabbing wins Monday evening were the boys and girls basketball teams of Ellerbe Middle School, which were finally able to return to the court after more than a month off due to the holidays and winter weather.

The Ellerbe boys (1-2) picked up their first win of the season, a 45-34 victory over Cordova, behind 15 points from Emoni McBride. Omarion Covington chipped in eight points, Tyrese Collins added seven and Kevon Gause scored six points.

The Lady Wildcats (2-1) had two players reach double figures in a dominant 42-14 win over Cordova. Nyla Stroman led the way with 12 points and Raven Robinson added 10. Paris Douglas was next in line with her eight points.

Monday’s victories over Cordova were dubbed a “rare sweep” by coach Allen Adeimy.

