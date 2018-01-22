Greene’s monster double-double lifts Temple to win

WHITEVILLE — A career night from Josh Greene helped the Temple Christian boys basketball team pick up its third win of the season on the road Friday evening.

Greene scored 43 points and grabbed 33 rebounds, both career highs, in a 84-58 road victory over conference foe Columbus Christian Academy. The junior center’s monster night was complimented by Hayden Heavner’s double-double (18 pts, 12 rebs) and Dylon Goodwin’s near double-double (9 pts, 15 rebs).

The Tigers (3-6, 3-4 CCAA) also saw fifth-grader Bobby Little dish out eight assists in its second consecutive win — which came exactly a week after Heavner, Greene and Goodwin led the team to a 68-55 win at Mintz Christian Academy.

Mary Smith led the Temple girls team to a close 38-33 win over Columbus Christian, its 24th straight win dating back to last season, with a 20-point effort. Freshman forward Abbey Webb chipped in 11 rebounds and four assists.

It was the first game for the Lady Tigers (11-0, 7-0 CCAA) since they rolled to a 52-16 win over Grace Christian School (S.C.), on Jan. 12, thanks to a combined 36 points from Mary and Anna Smith and a solid all-around performance from Rachel Smith (8 pts, 6 asts, 5 rebs, 4 stls).

Both Temple squads have a tough week ahead of them, as they have a couple of games to make up for due to the early month’s snowfall that called for multiple postponements. The Tigers will be at Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday and will then host South Pointe Christian School (S.C.) and Berean Baptist Academy on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

