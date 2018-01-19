Richmond boys drop 4th straight, girls hold on for win

PEMBROKE — The Richmond boys basketball team got a game-high 20 points from junior forward Xavier Pettigrew, but that wasn’t enough to keep Richmond from dropping its fourth consecutive game.

Pettigrew’s final bucket, a fastbreak layup, cut his team’s deficit to just seven points midway through the fourth quarter. He was taken out of the game, however, and wouldn’t return because he tweaked his knee on the play.

The junior hasn’t been 100 percent since he sprained his MCL at Hoke County early last month.

Purnell Swett took advantage of Pettigrew’s absence by building a comfortable lead in the final minutes — gaining momentum from Kyler Page’s putback dunk — and eventually grabbing a 72-50 victory over the Raiders at Pembroke Middle School.

Both teams struggled to score early and the first quarter ended in a 9-9 tie. Freshman guard Caleb Hood was the highlight of the first eight minutes for Richmond, scoring all five of his points and taking a charge in the opening stanza.

The game’s intensity picked up once the Rams opened the second half on a 11-2 run. Senior center Kalan Locklear scored six of his 12 points during the spurt thanks to a few timely assists from Page and junior guard Darriante Parker.

Richmond (5-11, 1-6 SAC) only had one player, Pettigrew, score at least seven points on the night. Senior guard Darius Butler chipped in six, junior forward Alex Quick added five — tying with Hood — and senior guard Da’Shaun Wallace added four.

Purnell Swett (6-6, 2-4 SAC) was led by Page’s 15 points, Locklear’s 12, and an 11-point effort from senior guard Kevin Hardin. Both Parker and junior guard Keagan Brayboy added nine points for the Rams.

LADY RAIDERS’ 2Q EFFORT ENOUGH FOR WIN

PEMBROKE — The Lady Raiders, who only led by seven points after the first quarter, went into halftime with a 22-point lead thanks to an explosive effort on the offensive end and an even stingier effort on defense.

Things wouldn’t go as smooth in the second half, but they were able to hold on for a 44-29 victory over conference foe Purnell Swett at Pembroke Middle School on Friday.

Senior forward Lexyonna Ingram set the tone for Richmond’s defense, racking up three blocks in the first quarter, while sophomore guard Allexis Swiney did most of the scoring in the early going. The game was tied 6-6 before Swiney scored six straight to put her team ahead.

A free throw from Saleemah Brown, a senior forward, gave the Lady Raiders a 13-6 lead after one.

Richmond (5-7, 3-4 SAC) only allowed two points in the second quarter, but failed to keep up its defensive intensity coming out of halftime. Purnell Swett (3-9, 0-6 SAC) opened the second half with momentum on its side, due to an 8-4 run, and forced Richmond into a timeout.

Tiana Jacobs scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter and helped bring Purnell Swett within a dozen points heading into the final stanza. Jacobs was the only Lady Ram to reach double digits.

Ingram and Swiney led the scoring charge for Richmond, chipping in 14 and 12 points, respectively, on the night. Freshman forward Jakerra Covington scored five points and senior guard Taliah Wall added four.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Purnell Swett’s Kyler Page, left, claps his hands as Richmond’s Rod Newton brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Pembroke Middle School. Page’s 15 points would help the Rams grab a 70-52 victory over the Raiders. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_defense.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Purnell Swett’s Kyler Page, left, claps his hands as Richmond’s Rod Newton brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Pembroke Middle School. Page’s 15 points would help the Rams grab a 70-52 victory over the Raiders. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond and Purnell Swett scramble for the ball during the final minutes of Friday’s game. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_group.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond and Purnell Swett scramble for the ball during the final minutes of Friday’s game.

Games played at Pembroke Middle School