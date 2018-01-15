Morales, Nicholson lead short-handed Raiders at Eagle Duals

BISCOE — The Raiders wrestling team competed with only 10 wrestlers — instead of the normal 14 — at the Eagle Duals Tournament on Saturday and was still able to win three of its five matches.

Richmond dominated North Moore (60-3) and did just enough to get past both East Montgomery (45-30) and West Montgomery (48-30). It would fall, however, to Eastern Randolph (42-33) and Randleman (46-30) and finish the tournament in third place.

“I felt we wrestled well considering we were giving up 24 to 30 points per match in forfeits,” head coach Earl Nicholson said.

Sophomores Steven Morales and Joey Nicholson both came in first place in their respective weight classes while Austin Gallops, Matt Haber and Skylar Standridge all finished second in their respective classes.

Morales, at the 120-pound class, won by pinfall over East Montgomery’s Christian Mortera and Randleman’s William Flores and won by forfeit against Eastern Randolph and North Moore. He would move up and pin West Montgomery’s William Davis for his only victory at 126.

Nicholson also went undefeated on the day thanks to three forfeits in the 106 class and one forfeit at 113. His lone match of the day was against Eastern Randolph’s Gauge Hammer, whom he was able to pin before time ran out.

The only two Raiders who had to hit the mat in all five matches, Gallops and Haber, almost swept the day but couldn’t quite figure out how to take down their respective Randleman opponents.

Gallops pinned Jarod Haithcock (Eastern Randolph), Jaheim Richardson (West Montgomery), Dillan Stuart (East Montgomery) and Amon Vest (North Moore) but lost a 13-2 decision to Joshua Vela (Randleman).

Haber won by pinfall over Anthony Bulthuis (West Montgomery), Aidan Callicutt (North Moore), Jude Walker (Eastern Randolph) — and won a 5-4 decision over Ivan Valdovinos (East Montgomery) — but was pinned by Caedmon Trivette (Randleman).

Standridge earned two wins by forfeit, one by decision and one by pinfall, outlasting Eastern Randolph’s Nyklos Foland — by a score of 9-6 — in the 220-pound class and then pinning West Montgomery’s Jared Green at 285. His lone loss was to Randleman’s Dylan Davidson.

The Raiders will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 20, at Olympic High School in Charlotte.

