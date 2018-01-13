SPORTS BRIEFS: Ingram named to 1st Pro Bowl

Ingram named to 1st Pro Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Melvin Ingram was selected to his first-career NFL Pro Bowl earlier this week.

Ingram, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers, was picked to replace teammate Joey Bosa when the Pro Bowlers meet in Orlando on Sunday, Jan. 28. He finished the 2017 season with 56 tackles, a career-high 10.5 sacks, and also scored his first touchdown on a 39-yard fumble return against the Buffalo Bills in November.

The Hamlet native was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September, which was three months after he signed a four-year, $66 million contract — with $42 million guaranteed — to stay in Los Angeles.

Chargers’ cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Keenan Allen will also join Ingram in the Pro Bowl. Quarterback Phillip Rivers was an original selection for the game, but was replaced by Kansas City’s Alex Smith.

RAW club to open registration

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond head wrestling coach Earl Nicholson and his AAU program is gearing up for their second session.

The Richmond Amateur Wrestling (RAW) club, which is open to boys ages 6-14 and has weight-classes ranging from 40-275 pounds, will be having sign-ups on Monday, Jan. 15, at 5:45 p.m. in the Richmond Senior High School gymnasium.

There is a $14 fee for an AAU insurance card and a $10-per-month fee for club expenses and equipment (T-shirts, shorts, singlets, headgear) that the interested athletes will receive. The club is scheduled to practice every Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Raider wrestling room.

“Until we get a middle school wrestling program in the county, this is a great alternative for our kids,” Nicholson said. “A solid foundation in the sport of wrestling prior to high school.”

For more information, contact Nicholson on Facebook (Joseph Earl Nicholson).

Kirk leaving NC state for UNCP

RALEIGH — N.C. State junior forward Shaun Kirk is transferring to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts announced on Wednesday.

Kirk, a Whiteville native, will join his brother Tyrell in Pembroke. Shaun has averaged 2.2 points per contest in five games for the Wolfpack this season.

Shaun Kirk was recruited to the school by former coach Mark Gottfried. The the 6-foot-8 forward was a late addition to the 2015 class. He never saw much playing time in Raleigh — appearing in just 28 games and playing just 120 minutes — over his first two seasons. He scored 46 points during his two-plus years with the Wolfpack.

Tyrell Kirk, a freshman guard for the Braves, is second on the team with 35 assists on the season. He’s averaging 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Sons of Neal and Sherry Kirk, the Kirk brothers had similar paths at Whiteville High School. Both earned Three Rivers Conference player of the year honors, as well as District 4 player of the year honors, and played in the NCHSAA East-West All-Star Game.