Richmond splits with rival Scotland

LAURINBURG — The Richmond girls basketball team didn’t panic when Scotland made a late-game run and was able to hold on for its second consecutive victory Friday night.

The Lady Raiders (4-7, 2-4 SAC) held a nine-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter but lost some of their momentum halfway through the final eight minutes, as a three-pointer from Lady Scot junior Niaria Leach brought Scotland within five points.

Back-to-back layups from Jakerra Covington and Taliah Wall, however, helped Richmond breathe a bit easier and extend its lead back to nine points. Another basket from Wall and a putback lay by Jordyn Horne highlighted the final points in the team’s 54-43 win on the road.

Sophomore guard Allexis Swiney scored the game’s first point from the free-throw line and the Lady Raiders wouldn’t trail after that. Swiney would make her presence felt at the charity stripe, where she picked up eight of her team-high 12 points.

Matching Swiney’s point total was senior forward Saleemah Brown, who found herself wide-open under the basket a number of times thanks to Scotland’s defensive mistakes. Wall also finished in double digits for Richmond, chipping in 11 points in the win.

The Lady Raiders picked up the pressure on defense in the second half and it led to them going ahead by as many as 14 points in the third quarter. After a couple of layups from Brown, they were able to steal the ball and get it to senior forward Lexyonna Ingram — who scored through contact and then made the free throw.

Scotland (2-10, 1-5 SAC) was led by Tykeria McNair’s game-high 15 points and Leach’s 10-point effort.

BOYS CAN’T KEEP UP WITH SCOTS

LAURINBURG — Although both Richmond and Scotland finished the night with nine made three-pointers, it was the Scots who earned bragging rights with a double-digit win on their home floor.

The Raiders (5-9, 1-5 SAC) got a solid effort from senior guard Rod Newton in the fourth quarter, as he hit three of his game-high four three-pointers in the final stanza.

But it was a little too late to mount a comeback, as they eventually fell 67-53 in their second game back from the holiday break.

Scotland (10-3, 5-1 SAC) jumped out to a early lead behind seven points from junior forward Isaiah Bostick, who got a fastbreak dunk, slammed home an alley-oop from teammate Niem Ratliffe and then hit his first of three three-pointers.

Bostick’s explosive start helped the Scots take a 10-2 lead and forced the Raiders to call a timeout.

Things didn’t get better for Richmond in the following minutes, as it only scored five points in the opening period, but the Raiders were able to pick it up in the second quarter.

Junior forward Mycah Wilson stepped into the rotation and knocked down two shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter, which helped Richmond reach 19 points before half. Wilson would end the night with eight points.

Newton led the Raiders with 14 points, Malik Flowers chipped in nine and Malik Stanback added seven.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Allexis Swiney, left, drives past Scotland’s Miste Clark (11) in the second half of Friday’s game. Swiney scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a 54-43 victory on the road. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_drive.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Allexis Swiney, left, drives past Scotland’s Miste Clark (11) in the second half of Friday’s game. Swiney scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a 54-43 victory on the road. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Scotland’s Garrett McRae (21) calls a play while being guarded by Richmond’s Malik Stanback (10). http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ball-4.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Scotland’s Garrett McRae (21) calls a play while being guarded by Richmond’s Malik Stanback (10).

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor