Extra day will help Lady Raiders ‘get back in the flow’

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls basketball team will have to wait another day to get back on the court now that its home game versus conference foe Seventy-First was pushed back to Wednesday, Jan. 10.

With school being closed on Monday due to “continued unsafe conditions,” according to the Richmond County Schools’ Facebook page, the Raiders and the visiting Falcons agreed to reschedule — which gives both teams an extra day to practice for their first games back from the holiday break.

Having two days to prepare, as opposed to one, was something that head coach Rosalind McDonald appreciated. The Lady Raiders (3-6, 1-3 SAC) haven’t spent much time on the court since their appearance in the Anson County Invitational late last month, where they fell to Parkwood 70-64 in the title game.

“We haven’t played a game since Dec. 23 so we’re excited to get back at it. With only one day of practice last week, we definitely needed that extra day to get back in the flow,” McDonald said.

Richmond will be hosting a Seventy-First team (6-6, 2-3 SAC) that has also been idle since the week before Christmas, but had won four straight — at Scotland, vs. E.E. Smith, vs. Gray’s Creek, at Terry Sanford — prior to the extended break.

“I’m expecting our girls to show up strong on the defensive end and hopefully we will be able to combine that with some solid execution on the offensive end to win the game,” McDonald added.

The boys’ basketball game was also rescheduled for Wednesday and will commence shortly after the girls game — which starts at 6 p.m. — comes to an end. Both the Raiders (5-7, 1-3 SAC) and the Falcons (7-5, 1-3 SAC) will be looking for their second straight victory.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Varsity basketball games rescheduled for Wednesday