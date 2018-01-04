Snowfall puts county athletics on hold

ROCKINGHAM — The sudden snowfall that hit Richmond County on Wednesday afternoon has caused the postponements of all high school athletic events scheduled this week.

Richmond’s basketball, bowling, and wrestling teams were all scheduled to kick off the new year with matches against a few conference opponents. The varsity and junior varsity basketball teams were ready to take on Lumberton, the bowling team was scheduled to compete against Scotland and Jack Britt, and the wrestling squad had a conference meet at Pinecrest.

Temple Christian’s basketball program was preparing to welcome Columbus Christian Academy to Rockingham on Thursday and was then ready to travel to Mintz Christian Academy on Friday.

However, the Richmond County School District’s announcement that all schools would be closed on Thursday and Friday meant that all athletic programs were forced to reschedule their previously scheduled matchups.

At the time of the paper’s deadline, there had been no make-up dates set for any of the postponed games.

Below is a look at next week’s schedule (which may be subject to change once dates are announced):

Tuesday, Jan. 9

RSHS Varsity Basketball vs. Seventy-First

RSHS JV Basketball at Seventy-First

Wednesday, Jan. 10

RSHS Swimming vs. Pinecrest (St. Andrews University)

RSHS Wrestling vs. Purnell Swett/Lumberton

Thursday, Jan. 11

RSHS Bowling vs. Lumberton/Pinecrest (Aberdeen)

Friday, Jan. 12

RSHS Varsity Basketball at Scotland

RSHS JV Basketball vs. Scotland

Saturday, Jan. 13

RSHS Indoor Track at Reid Ross

RSHS Wrestling at East Montgomery

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Dannon Shepard (22) and the Richmond girls basketball team will have to wait until next Tuesday, Jan. 9, to hit the court now that the Richmond County School District announced that all schools are closed. The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host conference foe Lumberton on Friday. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_lay-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Dannon Shepard (22) and the Richmond girls basketball team will have to wait until next Tuesday, Jan. 9, to hit the court now that the Richmond County School District announced that all schools are closed. The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host conference foe Lumberton on Friday.

