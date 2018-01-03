Temple Christian holds on for 9th straight win

ROCKINGHAM — Despite missing 17 of 28 free throws, the Temple Christian girls basketball team was able to hold off Marlboro Academy (South Carolina) for its ninth straight win of the season.

Sophomore guard Anna Smith, who finished with nine points, helped Temple seal the 45-41 victory last Friday after stealing the ball and knocking down two free throws in the final seconds. Her sisters, Mary and Rachel Smith, were the team’s top two scorers on the night. Mary Smith had a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Rachel Smith added 14.

Friday’s triumph was a meaningful victory for the Lady Tigers (9-0, 5-0 CCAA), who have won 23 consecutive games dating back to last season, because Marlboro was the last team to beat them — a 57-48 road loss back on Dec. 15, 2016.

All Temple teams, varsity and junior varsity, will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 4, when they host Columbus Christian Academy. They will then travel to Mintz Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 5.

