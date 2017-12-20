Lady Tigers top Antioch to remain unbeaten

ROCKINGHAM — Things were much tougher for the Lady Tigers at home on Tuesday than on the road last week.

The Temple Christian girls basketball team faced off against conference foe Antioch Christian earlier this week and needed all four quarters in order to escape with a 49-36 victory over the Lady Gators. With the win, Temple (8-0, 5-0 CCAA) was able to remain undefeated and secure first place in the conference standings.

Senior guard Mary Smith just missed out on a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the way. Rachel Smith, junior, was right behind her sister with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, while freshman guard Anna Richmond added 10 points off the bench.

Temple’s performance Tuesday evening, though it won, was a lot different than what transpired when the team made the trip to Lumberton last Thursday. There, the Lady Tigers made easy work of Antioch in a 58-28 rout behind a combined 46 points from Mary, Rachel, and Anna Smith.

As for the boys team, the Tigers (1-6, 1-4 CCAA) dropped both games to Antioch.

Sophomore guard Hayden Heavner, who hit a game winner at Liberty last week, exploded for 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds but Temple was no match for the Gators in last Thursday’s game — losing 73-45 after only trailing by six points at the end of the third quarter. Josh Greene, junior center, finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

This past Tuesday, Greene posted another double-double (26 points, 11 rebounds) in a 78-54 loss on the Tigers’ home floor. Despite the defeat, eighth-grader Malik Green showed promise with his best game of the season (10 points, 5 steals).

Temple will resume play in two weeks when it hosts Columbus Christian Academy (Whiteville) on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Daily Journal file photo Temple Christian’s Anna Richmond (10) added 10 points off the bench in the Lady Tigers’ 49-36 victory over Antioch Christian on Tuesday evening. She would also scored 10 points in the junior varsity matchup last Thursday. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ha-2.jpg Daily Journal file photo Temple Christian’s Anna Richmond (10) added 10 points off the bench in the Lady Tigers’ 49-36 victory over Antioch Christian on Tuesday evening. She would also scored 10 points in the junior varsity matchup last Thursday.

Mary Smith leads the way in both games