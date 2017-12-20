Early signees feature former Raider opponents

On Wednesday, for the first time ever, college football prospects had the opportunity to sign their national letters of intent before the traditional signing period begins in February.

This past May, the NCAA authorized a 72-hour window — from Wednesday, Dec. 20 to Friday, Dec. 22 — that allowed high school football players in the class of 2018 to sign with college programs.

Although Richmond’s Dante Miller, senior running back, verbally committed to James Madison University earlier this month, he did not participate on Wednesday. Instead, a total of four players whom Miller and the Raiders went up against this past season signed their letters to play for either East Carolina or North Carolina next fall.

Wake Forest’s Devon Lawrence and Javon Terry, who wrapped up their high school careers by helping the Cougars to their second straight 4AA state championship two weeks ago, will spend their next four years at UNC.

Lawrence, running back, ran the ball 18 times for a game-high 89 yards and two touchdowns in Wake Forest’s 38-13 victory over Richmond back in late August. Terry, who’s a safety but also played wide receiver, caught a pass for 27 yards.

Damel Hickman (Butler) and Andre Pegues (Hoke County) were two of 19 players who inked their letters to play at ECU on Wednesday, giving themselves an opportunity to compete amongst a strong in-state recruting class for the Pirates.

Hickman, defensive back, helped Butler’s defense hold the Raiders to just 56 passing yards and escape with a 27-21 win at Richmond in September. Pegues, wide receiver, was only able to haul in two catches in the Raiders’ 56-7 rout of Hoke in Week 9.

