Johnson, Marshall wrap up junior seasons at Guilford

GREENSBORO — Two Richmond County natives, Montek Johnson and Desmond Marshall, recently completed their third football seasons as wide receivers at Guilford College.

Johnson, a Hamlet native, started in all 10 game for the Quakers and finished his junior season with 18 receptions for 480 yards and five touchdowns. Standing at 6-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Johnson caught five passes for 124 yards and a score — and also blocked a punt — in Guilford’s conference win at Bridgewater College in late October.

He also caught a 97-yard touchdown pass in the Quakers’ season-opening victory at Huntingdon College.

Marshall, a Rockingham native, is a 6’0, 180-pound wideouts who appeared in seven games for the Quakers and recorded five receptions on the season. He made three catches for 25 yards, both career highs, in the Quakers’ 42-38 win over Emory & Henry College.

Guilford head coach Chris Rusiewicz’s posted a 5-5 overall record (3-3 ODAC). The Quakers set or tied 19 school records this fall and won three of its last four games and finished with a .500 record for the fourth time in five years.

Guilford is slated to return as many as 78 letter winners and 11 starters in 2018, including Johnson and Marshall.

