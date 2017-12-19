Richmond boys, girls snap 4-game skid

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team ended its four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion on Tuesday.

After going on a 6-0 run to push themselves ahead late, and then giving up that same lead due to a few consecutive turnovers,the Raiders were saved by a last-second block from junior forward Alex Quick — who met Southern Lee’s Nate Thompson at the rim with less than 10 seconds to go.

Neither team could come up with the ball following Quick’s block and time quickly ran off the clock, giving the Raiders a 55-54 victory over Southern Lee on its home court. It was their first non-conference win this season.

Richmond (2-5, 1-3 SAC) was without junior forward Xavier Pettigrew, the team’s leading scorer who tweaked his knee in Friday’s loss at Hoke County, and senior guards Kaleb Douglas and Rod Newton.

Junior guard Malik Stanback, who scored a team-high 13 points, knocked down a three-pointer from the left wing to start the game off. The Raiders were down by two points at the end of the first quarter, but used a quick seven-point spark to propel themselves to a 26-25 lead at the half.

Southern Lee (9-2, 0-0 TCC 3A) went on its own 7-0 run in the third quarter behind a three-pointer from Phillip Martin and a couple of layups. Another run, this time late in the fourth quarter, pulled the Cavaliers within two points and put them in position to steal the thunder from the home team.

Martin only made one of his two free-throw attempts, however, and then Thompson’s layup was stuffed by Quick — following Richmond’s Darius Butler missing the front end of a one-and-one.

Butler and Da’Shaun Wallace chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Raiders.

INGRAM LEADS GIRLS TO WIN

ROCKINGHAM — Senior forward Lexyonna Ingram scored a career-high 21 points and helped the Lady Raiders snap a four-game skid on Tuesday.

Fellow senior Saleemah Brown carried the scoring burden early, netting nine of the team’s 14 points in the first quarter, but it was Ingram who took over the next two quarters in order to lead Richmond to a 58-42 victory over non-conference opponent Southern Lee.

Both Brown and sophomore guard Keionna Love finished the game with 11 points for the Lady Raiders, sophomore Allexis Swiney scored six, freshman Jakerra Covington added five and both sophomore Haley Miller and junior Taliah Wall chipped in two points each.

Richmond (2-5, 1-3 SAC) got off to a slow start but eventually established a lead that it wouldn’t lose after Brown stole the ball and hit a mid-range jumper — giving the home team a 9-8 advantage.

Southern Lee (3-8, 0-0 TCC 3A) began turning the ball over at a high rate early in the second quarter and the Lady Raiders took advantage by opening the period with a 10-0 run. The Lady Cavaliers would turn things around after a timeout, however, using a 10-point spark in the final four minutes of the half in order to go into the locker room down 28-23.

Ingram’s play in the third quarter, when she scored 11 of her 21 points, was enough for the Lady Raiders to separate themselves and take a 45-32 lead heading into the final period. Love would highlight the fourth quarter scoring for Richmond.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Alex Quick (35) blocks Southern Lee’s Nate Thompson (4) in the final seconds of Tuesday’s game. Quick, who finished with two points, helped the Raiders grab a 55-54 victory and put an end to a four-game losing streak. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_quick.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Alex Quick (35) blocks Southern Lee’s Nate Thompson (4) in the final seconds of Tuesday’s game. Quick, who finished with two points, helped the Raiders grab a 55-54 victory and put an end to a four-game losing streak. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Keionna Love (33) scores two of her 11 points on a fastbreak layup in the second quarter of the Lady Raiders’ 58-42 win over Southern Lee on Tuesday. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_love-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Keionna Love (33) scores two of her 11 points on a fastbreak layup in the second quarter of the Lady Raiders’ 58-42 win over Southern Lee on Tuesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor