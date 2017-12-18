Raiders split matches at Southwestern Randolph

ASHEBORO — Like it did at Scotland last week, the Richmond wrestling team was forced to “piece together a lineup” at the Southwestern Randolph duals this past weekend.

The Raiders managed to win two of their four matches without three of their top wrestlers — Isaiah Davenport, Brandon Nifong and Tommy Shelton — on Saturday. They were able to knock off East Montgomery (46-35) and Southwestern Randolph (60-18), but they lost a tiebreaker to Eastern Randolph (43-42) and were handled by Asheboro (60-15).

It was the third time Richmond had faced, and lost, to Asheboro this season.

”I thought we wrestled well,” head coach Earl Nicholson said. “I enjoyed seeing some of our young guys get the opportunity to compete in the starting lineup.”

Richmond scored more points from their wins by forfeit (36) than East Montgomery did in the entire match (35). The only two Raiders to take the mat versus East Montgomery were Steven Morales and Zachariah Hamilton, who won by major decision and pinfall, respectively.

Against Southwestern Randolph, sophomore Joey Nicholson had the “match of the day” when he faced off against Zack Brim in the 106-pound weight class. Neither Nicholson nor Brim would budge in the regulation periods and were forced to wrestle an extra couple of minutes — until Nicholson won by pin in double overtime.

Things went back and forth with Eastern Randolph, as the Raiders held an 18-0 advantage early and then saw things get tied 18-all after three consecutive pins by the opposition. Both teams would split the next eight matches in order to be tied 42-42, but Eastern Randolph earned the deciding point because it had the most first points scored.

Morales, Joey Nicholson and Skylar Standridge were the only three Richmond wrestlers to earn a victory against Asheboro. Morales pinned Ricardo Salinas, Nicholson bested Abraham Mora and Standridge won a 3-2 decision over Austin Callicutt.

“We will take a day off to heal and rest, then we’ll start preparing for the 20-team tournament at Mallard Creek, where we have a number of wrestlers who should get pretty good seeds,” Nicholson added.

Richmond will compete in Charlotte on Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Dec. 23.

