LETTER: Tax cuts work

To the editor:

The new year is already off to a strong start thanks to the recent Republican tax cuts.

Since Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, more than 100 companies have pledged to use their tax savings on employee raises and bonuses. And businesses based in North Carolina are not shy about following in those footsteps.

Aquesta Bank, headquartered in my district, is offering a $1,000 cash bonus to all of its employees while also raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Contrary to popular belief, business owners are not just keeping the money for themselves. When job creators are left with more of their hard-earned money, they invest in new technology/equipment, expansion opportunities, employee benefits, and more.

The tax legislation is already working in favor of the American people, and I am grateful to the North Carolina Republicans that supported this bill.

N.C. Rep. John R. Bradford III

R-Mecklenburg