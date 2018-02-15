Congress should protect basic food assistance

Every day brings new reports that Congress is interested in further whittling away at the programs comprising the social safety net for low-income households, the disabled and the elderly. One of the programs at risk is SNAP, formerly Food Stamps, a program that helps 1.5 million low-income North Carolinians buy essential groceries each month for themselves and their families.

SNAP and other nutrition programs are part of the Farm Bill, which is up for renewal in 2018. The President’s budget proposes cutting SNAP by $193 million. Some members of Congress are now seeking to further slash benefits, change the structure, and add work requirements to this important program (most SNAP recipients who are able to work, do). What they fail to understand, however, is that SNAP, in its current form, is effective and efficient.

SNAP provides nutrition assistance for our state’s most vulnerable people. In North Carolina, SNAP predominantly aids households with children, seniors, and people with disabilities. And these benefits pay long-term dividends: In addition to reducing hunger, those who receive SNAP benefits in early childhood have a lower risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes as adults. SNAP is also associated with higher use of preventive care, which can contribute to lower healthcare costs overall. Furthermore, SNAP pumped $2.2 billion into North Carolina’s economy last year alone. The program is also responsible for lifting hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians out of poverty. Not only does SNAP work — for those most in need and for the state’s economy at large — but its current structure allows the program to expand in times of greater need, such as the 2008 recession, and contract in times of economic prosperity.

Here in the 4th Congressional District, thousands of households depend on SNAP benefits to help make ends meet. Even in Wake County, one of the wealthiest counties in the state, 18 percent of our children are food insecure. SNAP benefits are essential for helping our kids face each day ready to thrive. Families and individuals need SNAP to meet basic nutritional needs.

Eleven food policy councils across the state of North Carolina, including Capital Area Food Network in Wake County, as well as councils in Durham and Orange counties, have joined with over 120 cross-sector organizations to urge Congress to protect SNAP. The groups are promoting the Twitter hashtag #protectSNAP.

The towns of Hillsborough, Carrboro and Chapel Hill recently passed resolutions urging our representatives to keep this program — so critical to our local residents in need — intact. This February, food councils and other participating organizations will ask Sen. (Richard) Burr, Sen. (Thom) Tillis, and Congressman (David) Price to reject any proposals in the 2018 Farm Bill that cut funding to SNAP and other federal nutrition programs; shift costs to the states; or otherwise reduce benefits affecting low-income families, workers, children, the unemployed, or the elderly.

Andy Petesch is President of the Capital Area Food Network and Cindy Sink is the Network’s Food Access & Security Circle Lead. Republished from NC Policy Watch.

