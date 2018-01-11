2 men accused of robbing Cordova convenience store

ROCKINGHAM — Deputies have charged two men they say are responsible for a Tuesday night convenience store robbery.

Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say 25-year-old Quandon Ha’son Wilson, of Wheat Street, and 21-year-old Devion Marquis Ward, of Trent Street, both of Rockingham, displayed a handgun at Duncan’s Food Store in Cordova and took money from the register before leaving the scene.

After receiving an alarm call, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office sent out a description of the suspects, according to a press release sent Thursday. As deputies were en route, a Rockingham Police officer noticed a vehicle speeding down Old Cheraw Highway, coming from the direction of Cordova.

The officer followed the vehicle to Spring Street in Rockingham and learned the driver was a witness to the robbery, investigators said. The driver gave a description of the getaway vehicle to deputies, and the suspects were later found at a home on Seago Lane and taken into custody.

After further investigation, deputies arrested Wilson and Ward and charged them each with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilson is also accused of assaulting one of the deputies during processing.

He also faces charges of assault on a government official, resisting arrest, assault by pointing a gun, assault and battery and communicating threats — all misdemeanors — as well as a felony count of assault inflicting injury on a law enforcement, probation or parole officer, according to jail records.

Both were booked into the Richmond County Jail — Ward under a $100,000 secured bond, Wilson under a $175,000 secured bond — where they remained Thursday evening. Wilson and Ward are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18.

Records show Ward had a court appearance set for Thursday on a felony charge of possession of a phone or communication device by an inmate.

Ward was previously charged in two Hamlet shootings, in 2016 and 2017, but never convicted. Detective Capt. Randy Dover of the Hamlet Police Department confirmed Thursday that the latter case was dismissed.

Neither man has any previous convictions in the state, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Reach William R. Toler at 910-817-2675 or wtoler@yourdailyjournal.com.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say Quandon Wilson, left, and Devion Ward brandished a gun and took cash from a convenience store Tuesday night. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_robbery_ward_wilson-1.jpg Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say Quandon Wilson, left, and Devion Ward brandished a gun and took cash from a convenience store Tuesday night.