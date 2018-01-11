LOCAL BRIEFS

Council approves moving expenses

HAMLET — City Council members have voted 4-1 to give Jonathan Blanton $3,200 to cover expenses he incurred in accepting the position of city manager one year ago.

Blanton had just renewed a lease for living space in Charlotte when he received the offer for the position in Hamlet. The offer included a statement that he would be reimbursed for expenses incurred in his move but didn’t specify what expenses the offer included.

On Tuesday, Blanton asked during a closed-door session whether the offer included the money he had paid for breaking his lease.

In open session after the private meeting, four council members agreed that it did — Johnathan Buie, Jesse McQueen, Eddie Martin and David Lindsey. Wendy Massagee, from whom Blanton rented his first dwelling in Hamlet, disagreed, arguing that the expense was one normally incurred in job searches and should be Blanton’s personal responsibility.

Water service interrupted

HAMLET — About 50 homes near Rice and Rosedale streets lost water for two hours Thursday because of a burst pipe, City Manager Jonathan Blanton said Thursday.

A resident called Blanton just before 7 to complain that his water service had just stopped.

Public works employees had repaired the line by 9 a.m., Blanton said.

Officers earn certifications

HAMLET — Hamlet Police Officer Chad Haywood and Sgt. Robby Carlisle have upgraded their law-enforcement training, Police Chief Scott Waters said Thursday.

Carlisle has received a certification for completing intermediate training and Carlisle, for completing advanced training. Both men will received a 2.5 percent pay bump as a result, Waters said.

The state’s Department of Criminal Justice Education Training and Standards Commission keeps track of police officers’ professional coursework, which helps officers advance in rank and pay, and lowers cities’ indemnity insurance premiums.

Symphony to play Harry Potter soundtrack

HAMLET — The Charlotte Symphony will play the tinkly to raging music of the Harry Potter movies during a one-hour concert 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Cole Auditorium.

Tickets for “The Musical World of Harry Potter” cost $5 and are available at the Cole box office on the campus of Richmond Community College in Hamlet. Reservations are not required, and tickets will be available the evening of the show for cash, check or credit card — with a $15 minimum on the last.

Before the concert, children will be encouraged to create a “magical conductor’s baton” and touch vintage musical instruments. Those activities will begin at 6 p.m. in the lobby.

Event seeks farming females

RALEIGH — Young women interested in farming are invited to attend the Grow By FarmHer event a N.C. State University on Feb. 20.

Part of a national tour, the FarmHer event is aimed at young women 16 to 22 who wish to become active farmers. The event will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at N.C. State’s Talley Student Union in Raleigh, and registration is open.

Attendees will hear educational speakers, learn leadership skills and participate in networking events with women leading agribusiness and agriculture operations.

Tickets cost $30 to $35.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/grow-by-farmher-north-carolina-tickets-40164784953, email grow@farmher.com or call 319-461-8088..