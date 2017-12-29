Richmond County deputies seek break-in suspect

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking the public’s help in identifying a break-in suspect.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released a screenshot from surveillance video of a man they say broke into a residence off Mizpah Road on Christmas Eve while the homeowner was gone.

The suspect is accused of stealing a laptop computer and a Sony PlayStation video game console.

Anyone who recognizes him is encouraged to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_county_suspect-2.jpg http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_county_suspect_side-2.jpg