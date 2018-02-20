Convicted drug dealer arrested ‘again’ on cocaine, pot charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Office Office last week arrested a Dobbins Heights man on a series of cocaine and marijuana charges.

Detectives served Christopher Valentino Cox, 39, with a warrant at his residence on Horseshoe Drive on Feb. 15, to which he said, “Again?” according to court records. He then reportedly asked who he allegedly sold the drugs to, to which the detectives replied that they could not reveal the identities of confidential informants.

Cox was wanted for drug transactions with an informant involving cocaine or marijuana that took place between Aug. 30 and Feb. 12, according to warrants for his arrest.

While there, investigators say the deputies noticed “items … related to drug activity.”

After receiving a warrant to search the home, the investigators say they discovered 510 grams (17.98 ounces) of suspected marijuana.

He is charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana or cocaine; 12 counts of selling or delivering marijuana or cocaine; four felony counts of maintaining a home for keeping and selling marijuana, cocaine or both; one felony count of marijuana possession, according to court records.

In addition to the amount found in his home on the day of his arrest, the transactions Cox allegedly completed involved 15.4 grams of marijuana and 1.2 grams of cocaine.

He was held under a $225,000 bond in the Richmond County Jail.

Cox was out on bail from a previous arrest for felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana; felony possession of marijuana; and felony maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance at the time of his arrest on Feb. 15, according to court records.

Cox served six months in prison for a 1996 conviction for felony selling a Schedule II controlled substance, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. He served five months for a 2003 conviction for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

In March 2005, Cox was convicted of felony trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and felony maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance, records show.

Most recently, Cox served three years and six months in prison for a March 2011 conviction for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, according to state records.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

