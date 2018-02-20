Spencer, Howell both return to the Richmond County Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — A homegrown advertising executive has returned to help local businesses reach their customers through The Richmond County Daily Journal.

David Spencer started work last week as the newspaper’s general manager. He is based in Rockingham, and also oversees advertising for The Anson Record.

He previously held the position for a year, from October 2015 to October 2016, before taking job with the Civitas Media corporate office.

He worked as a middle-school choir and band teacher before starting his career in advertising. After selling ads for a telephone directory, Spencer became an ad representative at his hometown newspaper, The Robesonian.

Since getting into the newspaper industry in 2011, Spencer also previously served as a new media sales manager for Civitas Media in Portsmouth, Ohio, overseeing a territory that encompassed southern Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting with the community we serve,” he said. “We are more than just newspaper people. We record the events that make this community special. Its an honor to be a part of that tradition.”

Outside of the newspaper world, Spencer enjoys singing and writing songs in his free time. Last year he published his first book, “Dark Skinned.” Spencer is also a contributor for the AAMBC Journal.

“I want to capitalize on my digital experience in an effort to expand to our footprint,” he said. “We have to reach people where they consume content. Change is necessary for growth in this industry — I embrace it.”

He is the husband to his best friend, Tiffany Spencer and the “proud” father of three children; Daveah, David Jr., and Amiyah. David is a graduate of N.C. Central University holding a bachelor’s in ethno-musicology. He also holds a master’s in entertainment business from Full Sail University.

“We have new a location and a fairly new team,” Spencer added. “I want to strengthen standing relationships with the community and work hard to develop new ones.”

The newest member of the sales team isn’t quite so new.

Richmond County native Beth Goodwin Howell recently transferred back to the Daily Journal — where she began her career at the age of 19 — from the Laurinburg Exchange as a media sales consultant. She has experience in advertising media sales from newspaper, radio, cable and digital advertising.

Howell said she looks forward to serving her home county “better than ever” with the knowledge and experience that she brings back with her.

For information on advertising in the Richmond County Daily Journal or The Anson Record, call Spencer at 910-817-2669 or email him at dspencer@yourdailyjournal.com. Reach Howell at 910-997-3111, ext. 2747.

Howell http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_bethhowell-1.jpg Howell Spencer http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_davidspencer-1.jpeg Spencer