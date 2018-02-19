Richmond County sheriff’s deputies charge 2 with having meth, 1 with selling heroin

ROCKINGHAM — Responding to a call of drug activity last week, Richmond County sheriff’s deputies charged two Hamlet men for allegedly having methamphetamine.

According to press releases, deputies arrested 28-year-old Timothy Paul O’Quinn II, of Green Street, and 29-year-old Brandon Lloyd Harris, of Old Laurinburg Road, after locating them “with suspected methamphetamine and items used to induce the meth” on Feb. 13. Deputies say O’Quinn also had a small amount of suspected marijuana in his possession.

Arrest warrants don’t specify the amount of meth either man was allegedly caught with, but do show O’Quinn had two straws, a cigar and a tobacco pipe and Harris had three straws and a clear plastic pen.

Each is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

O’Quinn is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, according to court records.

Both were booked into the Richmond County Jail, each under a $10,000 secured bond, and are scheduled to appear in court March 8.

Online court records show Harris was scheduled to appear in court Monday on a felony charge of uttering a forged instrument and misdemeanor probation violation.

O’Quinn has no pending charges.

Harris received a 12-month suspended sentence in January on a misdemeanor conviction of common law uttering, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

He was first convicted in 2005 on a misdemeanor count of simple assault or affray.

O’Quinn was convicted in 2014 of attempting to break into a house of worship, which is a felony. He was intially given probation, which was revoked in Feburary of 2015, landing him behind bars for nearly six months.

He was also convicted on a felony post-release revocation in 2016, sending him back to the slammer for another six months.

O’Quinn’s first conviction was in 2012 for misdemeanor larceny.

While meth appears to be on the decline, heroin seems to be taking its place, according to Sheriff James Clemmons.

Deputies recently charged a Rockingham man for allegedly selling heroin from a Mill Road home.

Anthony Maurice Sanders, 46, is accused of selling 0.3 grams of heroin to a confidential informant between Jan. 9 and Valentine’s Day — the day his arrest warrant was issued.

Sanders is charged with one felony count each of: selling a Schedule I controlled substance; delivering a Schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance.

He was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond and has a court appearance scheduled for March 8.

Online records show Sanders has no other pending charges or previous convictions in North Carolina.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

