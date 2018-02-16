Deputies charge 2 in Sunday shootout in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Two men have been charged following an altercation that led to a Sunday shootout outside of one of the men’s homes.

Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots being fired by two weapons in the area of 229 Aleo 7th Ave., according to the search warrant. The deputies identified 29-year-old Delton Octavius Allen and 33-year-old Marcus Gerald Kersey as suspects involved in the incident.

A witness said they were arguing with Kersey in the witness’ home when Allen was seen approaching from outside, according to court documents. Kersey then exited the residence and began arguing with Allen, at which point the witness reported seeing Allen pull out a small black gun and fire multiple rounds.

The witness denied seeing Kersey fire a gun, though an additional witness claimed to have seen both men fire weapons, documents show. Once Kersey was in custody, deputies allege that a 9 mm bullet — which matched casings found at the scene — was found tucked under the seat where Kersey had been sitting in the patrol car.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search Kersey’s vehicle and seized $6,254.35 in cash, according to court records.

According to the search warrant, Allen admitted to obtaining a weapon, a 0.22-caliber revolver, in order to confront Kersey regarding a personal matter.

Kersey and Allen are each charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Allen received an additional felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, having been convicted of common law robbery and aiding and abetting second-degree burglary in 2006, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Kersey was additionally charged with simple possession of marijuana which was allegedly found on his person at the scene.

Kersey was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 bond, but made bail the same day; Allen under a $25,000 bond.

Court records show Kersey as three pending felony charges and one pending misdemeanor charge in Richmond County. He was charged in October with felony possession of a stolen firearm, a semi-automatic rifle valued at $680; felony possession and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana for allegedly having 9.9 pounds of cannabis in 25 individually wrapped bags; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia for allegedly having scales and plastic bags.

Allen is scheduled to appear in court March 1; Kersey on Feb. 22 on the pending drug and weapons charges, as well as the assault charge, and March 1 for the misdemeanor possession charge.

Records show Allen is currently serving a 12-month suspended sentence following a December felony conviction of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Kersey was first convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2006 and received probation, which was revoked later that year, leading to him spending a month and a half beind bars.

In 2008, he was convicted on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaing a place for a controlled substance. That probation was also revoked, leading to another one-and-a-half-month stint of incarceration.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

