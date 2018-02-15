2 felons charged following controlled drug purchases

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing felony drug charges after allegedly selling narcotics.

Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say 43-year-old Andrew Jermaine Watkins, of Sarah Drive in Rockingham, sold suspected crack cocaine during two controlled purchases, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Watkins was arrested Monday and charged with two felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 8.

Investigators say they also made a controlled buy of prescription pills from 39-year-old Eric Lavere Dowdy, of Derek Street, Rockingham.

Dowdy was arrested Jan. 21 on a felony charge of delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. A press release did not specify what pills were allegedly sold.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court on Thursday.

Online court records show neither has any other pending charges.

Both men are convicted felons, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Watkins has been convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance three times in the past 20 years.

The first time was in March of 1997, along with an accompanying charge of selling a Schedule II controlled substance. The previous month he received his very first conviction on a charge of driving while impaired.

Watkins’ second possession with intent to sell conviction was in February of 1998. His probation on his earlier convictions was revoked, landing him behind bars for five months. His third conviction was in 2004.

Dowdy received a split probation in 1997 on a conviction of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, for which he spent nearly three months behind bars, state records show.

He was also convicted of maintaining any place for a controlled substance in 1999.

Dowdy’s most recent conviction was in 2003, when he received probation for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach William R. Toler at 910-817-2675 or wtoler@yourdailyjournal.com.

Watkins http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_andrewwatkins.jpg Watkins Dowdy http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ericdowdy.jpg Dowdy