Felon on federal release charged in Rockingham assault

ROCKINGHAM — A man released from federal prison less than a year ago could be going back.

Devin Lee Tillman, 27, of Tillman Road, is accused of pulling a handgun on a victim in a Franklin Street parking lot on Monday, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Investigators say deputies, after receiving the report of the assault, located the suspect vehicle on Midway Road and conducted a stop where they found Tillman and 24-year-old Shameka Renee Patterson, of Jordan Court, Hamlet, along with two stolen handguns.

One of the firearms was reported stolen in Anson County, the other in Horry County, South Carolina, according to investigators.

Both Tillman and Patterson were arrested.

Patterson was charged with possession of or receiving stolen property and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Tillman was charged with two felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a gun. He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

They are both scheduled to appear in court March 1.

Online court records show neither Tillman nor Patterson have pending charges in North Carolina.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Patterson has no prior convictions in the state.

Tillman was convicted on March 30, 2011 on a felony charge of selling a Schedule II controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

He was initially given probation, which was revoked later that year and he spent seven and a half months behind bars.

In 2012, Tillman was sentenced to five years in federal prison for distribution of cocaine. He was released May 12, 2017 and began four years of supervised release.

Federal court officials say Tillman could be subject to revocation if a judge determines he violated the conditions of his release.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

