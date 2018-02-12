Richmond County pair charged in armed robbery, knife assault

ROCKINGHAM — Two individuals — one with pending theft charges from last spring — were arrested last week on felony armed robbery charges.

Gayle Lynette Parker, 35, of Hamlet, and Jimmy Ray Locklear Jr., 31, of Rockingham, threatened and assaulted a man with a knife as a means of coercing him into giving the pair $760, according to arrest warrants. The offense occurred on Jan. 26 and sheriff’s deputies arrested the pair on Feb. 6.

Both were charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Locklear is being held under a $100,000 secured bond, Parker under a $120,000 secured bond.

Parker has pending charges stemming from an April 26 theft of two 32-inch flat-screen TVs, a PlayStation 3 console and four PlayStation controllers, valued at a total of $549. She was arrested for this offense on July 25 and charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering and larceny.

She has previously been given a suspended sentence following for driving with a revoked license in August 2007 and after being charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in October 2010, according records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Locklear’s run-ins with the law go back to October 2003 when he was charged with a felony count of assault inflicting serious injury and served a consecutive sentence of a year and nine months following a conviction for felony breaking and entering.

He served a year and four months in prison for a felony conviction of common law robbery in March 2008. Locklear then served consecutive sentences for convictions of felony larceny over $1,000 in September 2007, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in May 2007, and felony possessing stolen goods in October 2009, for which he served a total of a year and two months.

Most recently, Locklear was convicted of felony attempted breaking and entering in November 2013 and served a year and five months behind bars. Once out in March 2014, he had his release revoked and served seven more months in prison, according state records.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

