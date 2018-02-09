Fayetteville man leads Richmond County deputies on chase into Moore County

HOFFMAN — A routine investigation led to a two-county chase and felony charges for a Fayetteville man.

Investigators were looking into reports of drug activity in the Hoffman area on Wednesday when they attempted to stop a white Toyota passenger car, according to a release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car refused to stop, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds of 115 mph, into Moore County, investigators say.

The car was stopped in a store parking lot on Sand Pit Road, outside Aberdeen, where investigators say they found a gun stolen in Fayetteville.

They arrested 22-year-old Rondell Shaquane McNair, of Stinbery Drive, Fayetteville, who was charged with one felony count each of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

The Aberdeen Police Department and Moore County Sheriff’s Office were not involved with chase, but assisted afterward, according to the sheriff’s office.

Online court records show McNair also has the following pending charges:

Richmond County — speeding; driving while license revoked; failing to stop at a stop sign or flashing red light.

Moore County — (district court) misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; as well as (superior court) possession of a stolen firearm; possession of cocaine; possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

McNair was convicted of common law robbery in Cumberland County in November 2015, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

A month later, he was convicted on charges of speeding to elude arrest and possession of both Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substances.

He was imprisoned from Nov. 15, 2015 to Aug. 26, 2016, but was sent back for three months on a post-release violation, records show. His parole ended Nov. 19, 2017.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

