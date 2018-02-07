SUV veers off road, catches fire

ROCKINGHAM — A truck suffered a mechanical failure causing the driver to lose control and spin into trees off the side of Ledbetter Road near the Richmond Road Extension Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, 23-year-old Kevin Lee, was not injured and was able to easily exit the Ford Bronco before it caught fire. Trooper Clint Green with the N.C. Highway Patrol said the car’s power steering failed and veered left across the opposite lane into the trees and was fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders from Northside Volunteer Fire Department got to the scene.

Lee’s family sat with him while he was medically evaluated and as firefighters sprayed the truck down, which was nearly submerged in the thicket of trees. White smoke billowed out from the trees for half an hour while about a dozen cars, including school buses, were backed up in either direction for about an hour while emergency crews pulled the SUV out of the trees and onto the tow truck.

Once the flames were put out, Lee and his brother, Jonathan, 18, were in good spirits and took a look inside the vehicle to see what they could salvage. Lee’s mother, Cindy, said the truck was Kevin’s father’s and had been passed down.

She got to the scene after the flames had already subsided and rushed to find her son.

“I was scared,” she said, but was glad her son was safe. “Another day raising a child.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Kevin Lee looks over what’s left of his Ford Bronco as his brother, Jonathan, looks through the scorched interior on Wednesday off of Ledbetter Road. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_truckfire_18-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Kevin Lee looks over what’s left of his Ford Bronco as his brother, Jonathan, looks through the scorched interior on Wednesday off of Ledbetter Road.

